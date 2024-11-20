Bayern Munich's Davies at priority target for Man Utd this January

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is a serious target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the market for an attack-minded left-back, given new boss Ruben Amorim prefers a 3-4-3 formation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Davies, if he signs, would play as the left wing-back or left midfielder in that system.

Per Spanish news outlet AS, United are working hard to try and convince the Canadian to sign.

However, they face huge competition in the form of the most successful club side in the world - Real Madrid.

Signing for United would mean Davies going to a team that may not challenge for top honors for another couple of years.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play