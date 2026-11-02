Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line up

Former Manchester United boss Ten Hag believes relegation 'certainly possible'

Most read on Flashscore News

Danish badminton star fails to break curse as she loses eighth successive final

Ex-world No.1 Axelsen labels minister's behaviour as 'embarrassing' after heated TV show

Nigeria break Venezuela hearts to set up Brazil semi-final showdown

Sundowns’ 16-year unbeaten home record put to the test by Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates' remarkable advantage when scoring first

Orlando Pirates have scored first in 31 of their last 39 league games.
Orlando Pirates have scored first in 31 of their last 39 league games.Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates are enjoying a remarkable run in the Betway Premiership, having gone 13 consecutive matches without falling behind at any stage.

The Buccaneers have scored first in 12 of those fixtures, with the only exception a goalless draw against Durban City in May. Their ability to make the breakthrough and then control games was a key factor in their league title triumph last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Not since falling behind to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby in April have Pirates trailed in a league match, a run stretching back just over six months.

They recovered to draw that derby 1-1 and have since scored 28 goals and conceded only twice in 13 Premiership fixtures, recording 11 wins and two draws.

The only goals they have conceded during that sequence came in a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in August and Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chiefs.

The impressive run is a continuation of a trend that began last season.

Since the start of the 2025/26 campaign, Pirates have scored first in 31 of their 39 league matches, going on to win 29, draw one and lose just once.

That represents an extraordinary winning rate of 93.5% when they open the scoring.

Their only defeat after taking the lead came against Marumo Gallants in August 2025, while AmaZulu were the only other side to prevent Pirates from winning after conceding first.

The Buccaneers have now gone 30 consecutive Premiership matches in which they scored first without suffering defeat.

 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Betway PremiershipOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsAmaZuluDurban CityMarumo Gallants

Related Articles

Holders Sundowns stunned as Pirates advance in CAF Champions League

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

Soweto giants discover fate in Telkom knockout draw