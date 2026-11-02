Orlando Pirates' remarkable advantage when scoring first

Orlando Pirates have scored first in 31 of their last 39 league games.

Orlando Pirates are enjoying a remarkable run in the Betway Premiership, having gone 13 consecutive matches without falling behind at any stage.

The Buccaneers have scored first in 12 of those fixtures, with the only exception a goalless draw against Durban City in May. Their ability to make the breakthrough and then control games was a key factor in their league title triumph last season.

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Not since falling behind to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby in April have Pirates trailed in a league match, a run stretching back just over six months.

They recovered to draw that derby 1-1 and have since scored 28 goals and conceded only twice in 13 Premiership fixtures, recording 11 wins and two draws.

The only goals they have conceded during that sequence came in a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in August and Saturday's 2-1 victory over Chiefs.

The impressive run is a continuation of a trend that began last season.

Since the start of the 2025/26 campaign, Pirates have scored first in 31 of their 39 league matches, going on to win 29, draw one and lose just once.

That represents an extraordinary winning rate of 93.5% when they open the scoring.

Their only defeat after taking the lead came against Marumo Gallants in August 2025, while AmaZulu were the only other side to prevent Pirates from winning after conceding first.

The Buccaneers have now gone 30 consecutive Premiership matches in which they scored first without suffering defeat.