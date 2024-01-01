Onana says the Euros "boosted" his value in recent interview after leaving Everton

New Aston Villa signing Amadou Onana has spoken out regarding his time at Everton.

The defensive midfielder comes in with a big reputation as a player with huge potential.

However, he did not always show his best qualities at Goodison Park, which he puts down to a style of play issue. Speaking to speaking to La Derniere Heure, as translated by Sport Witness, the 22-year-old stated:

"The European Championships have boosted my value.

"I'm convinced of that. My performance at the European Championship was in balance with the player I am and the qualities I have.

"At Everton we often played a completely different type of football. I was able to show all my qualities at the European Championships. I was enjoying myself on the pitch, I think it showed.

"I was very confident that the European Championships would accelerate my future. Mentally I was fully ready to give the best of myself and I think I did my job well."