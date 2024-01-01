Neville buys bigger stake in Salford as faith builds in club

Salford City co-owner Gary Neville has bought fellow co-owner Peter Lim's stake in the club.

The ex-England full-back wants to ensure the League Two club can progress to the next level.

Neville is said to have made the move to “pave the way for a new strategic partner.”

His brother Phil, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham are the other co-owners of the club.

"We cannot thank Peter enough for his support, friendship, belief and loyalty to us for over 10 years, not only in Salford City but in other projects that we have worked on together," a joint statement, external from the Class of 92 said.

"Peter has been integral in helping to create a legacy at Salford City that we are now determined to build on."