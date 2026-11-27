A fourth straight victory in Ligue 1 helped Brest move into third place after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Paris FC at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

A vibrant start to the game saw lots of swift passing and super movement from both sides, though the first real chance didn’t arrive until the eighth minute when Paris’ Lassine Sinayoko got his low right-footed effort on target.

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The visitors remained on the front foot, typified by Moses Simon’s penetrating run and shot, but the home defence held firm and got back in numbers each time.

Ludovic Ajorque should’ve scored for the hosts in the 20th minute when he was through on goal, but on the next attack he hit the post, and Luc Zogbe was on hand to smash home the rebound with a low right-footed drive.

Paris dominated possession thereafter, and Pablo Pagis was left feeling aggrieved he wasn’t awarded a penalty after he was felled.

With 18 shots between the teams by half-time, and five on target, the only surprise was that there weren’t more goals by the break.

The visitors poured forward at the start of the second half, with Rudy Matondo smashing an effort against the crossbar in the opening minute, and Brest goalkeeper Egil Selvik keeping out Luca Koleosho’s low drive.

Pierre Lees-Melou then let fly from distance, but Selvik was equal to the effort once again.

Pathe Mboup’s on-target effort offered the hosts the briefest respite from Paris’ constant attacking on the hour, but no sooner had he gone close than his defensive colleagues were under the cosh again.

Bradley Locko, Gautier Lloris and Lucas Tousart were still holding firm at the back for Brest with 15 minutes left, in what was fast becoming a magnificent collective defensive effort.

Despite eight shots on target, Paris couldn’t beat an inspired Selvik, who deservedly earned the man-of-the-match accolade.

Ilan Kebbal was rueing a last-minute miss for the visitors, too, because with an open goal gaping, he dragged his shot inches wide.

Match summary Flashscore

The result means that Brest have still lost just once since the September international break (W5, D1), and the three points have dented Paris FC’s opportunity of drawing level on points with city rivals Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.

The defeat was also only the third of Liam Rosenior’s reign to date (W7, D2).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Egil Selvik (Brest)