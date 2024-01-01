Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion

Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunion
Mourinho seeking to sign Man Utd defender in huge reunionAction Plus
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing a reunion with defender Victor Lindelof.

The two worked together at United for several years, with Mourinho signing Lindelof.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Turkish outlet Sabah, the Portuguese coach hopes to bring Lindelof to Fenerbahce.

Mourinho has been in charge of the Turkish giants since the start of this season.

Lindelof is in the last year of his contract at United and can move as a free agent in the summer.

He has not been offered a new deal, while the club did attempt to sell him in the summer.

Mentions
Simons SaviolaLindelof VictorManchester UnitedFenerbahceWakiso Giants
Related Articles
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic targets Man Utd defender Lindelof
Lindelof returns to Man Utd training
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season