Former Kenya national team player Reginald Asibwa believes current Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy is yet to justify why he was given the honours to handle the national team for a long period of time.

McCarthy came in to replace interim coach Francis Kimanzi, who was in charge after the late Engin Firat stepped down at the end of 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

His first task was to qualify Kenya to their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance, and he signed a contract through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

McCarthy’s first matches in charge were the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon. He drew 3-3 against Gambia and lost 2-1 against Gabon.

At the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), played in August 2025, McCarthy led Kenya to the quarter-finals with an unbeaten regulation record of three wins, two draws, and 0 losses (3W–2D–0L in regular time) across five matches, before losing 4-3 on penalties to Madagascar.

"It’s difficult to measure any success that Benni (McCarthy) has delivered to Kenya," Asibwa told Flashscore.

"He came in when Kenya had hosting rights for 2024 CHAN and thus did not need to qualify through winning games or rather the matches played then were just a formality.

"The second thing to note is that as the host country expectations were high going by the 1987 results when Kenya played Egypt in the final of the All-Africa Games and that the team would reach the final stages of the CHAN tournament, which was never the case.

"It was a total failure despite the government promising players incentives including a house if they reached the final. This failure means so far, he has yet to win a trophy for Kenya.

"It is not known if Kenya would have qualified for CHAN or rather consistently qualified for either CHAN or AFCON outside the hosting umbrella."

Asibwa continued: "The other area which clearly indicates below par performances is the FIFA ranking which has lowered since McCarthy took over with results like salvaging a point at the tail end or sharing the spoils with Eritrea especially at home.

"Lastly whether his performance as manager signals improvement in the team is neither here nor there, more so the way they turn on and off in matches played.

"One area he has concentrated on is going out on a fishing expedition especially in England to unearth players in the lower divisions whose parents, uncles or cousins etc. have roots in Kenya, a good and bad thing given that some of them may not be interested.

"Statistics points to a not so good result overall. I think I give him a 4.5/10."

'This sounds ridiculous'

On McCarthy’s response to critics that his life is fine and that he goes to bed sleeping peacefully after Kenya lost 2-1 against South Africa in their AFCON qualifier, Asibwa said: "I read that the Harambee Stars manager sleeps like a baby with abundance readily available hot water or shower and that his critics in this case concerned fans are wallowing in obscurity.

"This sounds ridiculous! No clue that the hot shower is paid by tax-payers money, is that ignorance or just being like a stranger in Jerusalem?

"If I were him, I’d be evaluating achievements made so far vis-a-vis the humongous salary paid by the very people that are devoid of the very hot that they pay."

McCarthy said in his response: "When I go home, I put my head on the pillow and sleep like a baby. My life is complete. I don’t have to worry about hot water.

"Somebody sitting on his phone, maybe he doesn’t eat for two weeks, but he can quickly say, ‘Ah, that coach…’ Should I pay attention to people, who don’t matter in my life one bit?

"I don’t pay mind to critics. I keep doing my job and doing the best I can with the players. As long as I have the respect of my players and my technical team, my life is peachy."

Since taking charge of Kenya in March 2025, the South African legend has overseen 25 matches in all competitions, registering eight wins, eight draws, and nine defeats.

McCarthy's record with Kenya

March 2025 - World Cup Qualifiers

1. Gambia 3-3 Kenya - Draw

2. Kenya 1-2 Gabon - Loss

June 2025 - Friendlies in Morocco

3. Chad 0-0 Kenya - Draw

4. Kenya 2-1 Chad - Win - His first win

August 2025 - CHAN 2024 (Hosted in Kenya)

5. Kenya 1-0 DR Congo - Win

6. Kenya 1-1 Angola - Draw

7. Kenya 1-0 Morocco - Win

8. Kenya 1-0 Zambia - Win

9. Kenya 1-1 Madagascar - Draw, lost 3-4 on penalties in Quarter-Final

That CHAN run to the quarter-final for the first time was the highlight of his tenure.

September - October 2025 - World Cup Qualifiers

10. Lesotho 1-1 Kenya - Draw

11. Kenya 4-0 Lesotho - Win

12. Burundi 0-1 Kenya - Win

13. Kenya 0-3 Ivory Coast - Loss

November 2025 - Friendlies in Turkey

14. Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Kenya - Loss

15. Senegal 8-0 Kenya - Loss - One of the heaviest defeats in Kenya's history

March 2026 - FIFA Series

16. Kenya 1-1 Estonia - Draw, lost 4-5 on penalties

17. Kenya 3-0 Grenada - Win

September - October 2026 - AFCON 2027 Qualifiers & Friendly

18. Kenya 1-1 Eritrea - Draw

19. Guinea 1-0 Kenya - Loss

20. Rwanda 0-0 Kenya - Draw

After that Rwanda game, his record stood at 23 matches: 8 wins, 7 draws, 8 losses.

November 2026 - AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

21. South Africa 2-2 Kenya - Draw

22. Kenya 1-2 South Africa - Loss

Updated total

25 Matches

8 Wins

8 Draws

9 Defeats