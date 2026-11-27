Borussia Monchengladbach were denied their second Bundesliga victory of 2026/27 as Werder Bremen snatched an incredible late 3-3 draw at the Weserstadion.

Despite their poor form heading into this clash, Monchengladbach were desperately unlucky not to take an early lead. Florian Neuhaus’ measured through ball pierced a hole in Bremen’s backline to release Zento Uno, but Karl Hein flew off his line to deny the Japan international from close range.

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The one-way traffic continued from there on, and Alexander Blessin’s side finally broke through in the 27th minute, when Philipp Sander’s effort caught Youri Regeer on the arm inside the hosts’ box. After a lengthy VAR review from veteran referee Felix Zwayer, Kevin Diks fired home his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

However, Diks’ nerveless effort failed to trigger the expected Monchengladbach procession, as the struggling home side boldly levelled against the run of play just before the break.

Ludovit Reis’ drive down the left flank caused problems for Daniel Thioune’s defence, and with his floated cross only cleared to the edge of the penalty area, Eren Dinkci steered a delicate volley in off the post to tie the contest up at 1-1.

Match momentum Flashscore

Dinkci’s intervention at the end of the first period gave the Werderaner hope of building a route back into the game, but that hope was seemingly extinguished just 45 seconds after the restart.

Monchengladbach stormed forward immediately from kick-off and Uno’s sharp ball caught out Amos Pieper, allowing Franck Honorat to bullet beyond Hein from 15 yards.

Franck Honorat celebrates making it 2-1 ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Leon Frick

With their lead reinstated, Monchengladbach pushed for a third goal in the closing stages with Wael Mohya thwarted by Hein, before Honorat weaved his way through their half and arrowed into the bottom corner.

Two goals down with 10 minutes to go, Bremen rallied, as a loose ball in the box was steered home by the dangerous Dinkci to drag them back into it.

That forced Gladbach to cling on in the final seconds, but they failed to hold firm, as in-form striker Niclas Fullkrug got ahead of his marker to poke home from six yards.

A draw on the road for Monchengladbach puts them on five points for the campaign so far, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table after 11 games played, with a six-point gap to safety.

A draw on home soil extends Bremen’s patchy recent run (W3, L2, D1) and they remain in sixth place in the Bundesliga rankings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Franck Honorat (Borussia Monchengladbach)