Danish striker Christiansen continues red-hot scoring form for Viking

Peter Christiansen is thriving in Norwegian football for Champions League outfit Viking, and on Sunday, he extended his incredible goalscoring streak for the club. The former Sonderjyske striker scored to make it 1-0 for the Norwegian side, who secured a 3-1 home victory over Tromso.

He has been practically unstoppable in front of the net recently, scoring in five consecutive games through September and October—including a two-goal masterclass against Fredrikstad FK and the opening goal in Viking's recent 3-1 victory over Tromso IL.

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In his 22 league appearances during the 2026 campaign, he has racked up 14 goals and 6 assists, matching his entire goal tally from the previous year with games still left to play.

His goal-scoring touch has also seamlessly translated to continental competition. In the UEFA Champions League, he has already netted 2 goals in 3 matches against heavyweights like FC Bayern Munich and English Premier League side Aston Villa.

With his 15 league goals, he is at the top of the leading goalscorer list in the Norwegian Eliteserie with Rosenborg's Danish-Algerian forward, Amin Chiakha.